In 2022, Davante Adams signed a five-year contract with the Las VegasRaiders with the aim of transforming the team into championship contenders, following several seasons of underperformance. Despite his outstanding performances in just over a season with the Raiders, chatter about a potential trade began circulating due to his public criticisms of his role.

However, it seems that Adams will stay in Las Vegas for the remainder of the season. As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders have officially communicated to other NFL teams that they have no intentions of trading the wide receiver before the October 31 deadline.

Adams had recently voiced his frustrations about his usage in the offense despite the Raiders are determined to make a push for the postseason with a 3-3 record after six games. This sparked widespread speculation in the league about his potential departure.

Adams Had Expressed Frustration with the Offense

Adams made a surprising move to the Raiders last season when he reunited with his former college teammate, Derek Carr. Albeit this transition represented a significant downgrade at quarterback compared to his time with the Packers, his on-field contribution remained impactful.

Nevertheless, Adams has demonstrated his discontent from how he is incorporated into the offense. “If it doesn’t look like it’s supposed to look, then I’m going to be frustrated if I’m not a part of that plan. I have the opportunity to go and change that and make it look like a much better picture out there, and if that doesn’t happen, then I’m going to be frustrated.”

His dissatisfaction became public on Wednesday after Adams was targeted a mere nine times in the last two games. He stressed that he becomes frustrated when he isn’t part of the offense like he would like to. “It’s not about me, but I’m one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go. And if I’m not getting it, then that’s obviously not according to plan.”

When Does Adams’ Contract with the Raiders Expire?

Adams’ contract with Las Vegas expires after the 2026 season.