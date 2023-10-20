Tom Brady wants to return to the NFL, but this time as a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has revealed the reasons behind the complete stall of this deal.

For over two decades, Tom Brady was a formidable force against all his rivals. Throughout his career, he achieved the remarkable feat of winning seven Super Bowls, with six earned as a member of the New England Patriots and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the conclusion of the 2022 season, Brady chose to retire from his illustrious playing career. Nonetheless, he remains closely connected to the NFL, with the intention of joining the Raiders as part of their ownership.

NFL has not approved the price set for Tom Brady’s stake in the Raiders

A few months ago, it was disclosed that Tom Brady expressed interest in becoming a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He shares a strong relationship with Mark Davis, the team’s owner, who has extended invitations to him for various business ventures in recent years.

Brady has made a recent investment in the Las Vegas Aces, a WNBA team also owned by Mark Davis. With Brady as part of the ownership, the team has already achieved a championship.

This is precisely why Mark Davis is keen on having Brady join the Raiders. As a football legend, Tom could offer invaluable assistance to a franchise that has struggled in recent years. However, there are several issues that need to be resolved before this deal can be approved.

Jim Irsay, owner of the Colts, has revealed the reasons why this movement is stalled. Everytime a new person wants to enter the NFL, owners must approve the deal, and it seems like something is not quite right with what the Raiders are trying to do.

“We’re trying to work it through,” Irsay said, via the Boston Globe. “The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing. If reasonable value says … that 10 percent should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

What is the value of the Las Vegas Raiders?

According to Forbes, the franchise value of the Las Vegas Raiders is around $6.3 billion. This would match Irsay’s words, as he thinks that the 10 percent should be around $525 million.

When Davis and Brady initially presented this deal to the NFL, it was not approved. Their second opportunity to do so will be during the December 12-13 owners’ meeting.