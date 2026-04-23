Tom Brady welcomes Fernando Mendoza to Raiders and warns: ‘This is just the beginning’

The 2026 NFL Draft is full of surprises, but what was expected was Fernando Mendoza being selected as the first pick of the night by the Las Vegas Raiders, which would be his team for the next season, and Tom Brady sent him a warning message along with a welcome to all the rookies.

Tom Brady, through his X account, made it clear that this is only the beginning of a very demanding path. “Congratulations to all the rookies who are joining the NFL this weekend. I hope you can appreciate this special moment… you’ve earned it through hard work, discipline, and determination. You’ve made your family proud, along with everyone else on your journey that has supported you.

But this is just the beginning. When you wake up tomorrow morning, just know that your career will be defined by what happens going forward. You’ll need to take everything you do to the next level in order to compete with the world’s best. Welcome to Las Vegas Fernando Mendoza. Time to get to work.”

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Congratulations to all the rookies who are joining the NFL this weekend. I hope you can appreciate this special moment… you’ve earned it through hard work, discipline, and determination. You’ve made your family proud, along with everyone else on your journey that has supported… — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 24, 2026

The link between Mendoza and Brady

The relationship between old school and the greatest of all time with the new generation is more alive than ever after Fernando Mendoza revealed that he would have Brady as a mentor if he were selected by the Raiders.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Mendoza shared details about his initial connection with Brady and what the legendary quarterback and minority owner of the team told him.

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“He gave me the message that he’s going to push me, and he’s not going to be all lovey dovey, and that, if the Raiders draft me, he’s going to be a mentor and wants to pour into whatever QB the Raiders have.”

Having that type of mentorship creates excitement that we could be witnessing the rise of the next big NFL star, one who aims to make history in the league and not disappoint Tom Brady.