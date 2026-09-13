Raiders receive positive Brock Bowers update despite missing TE for Week 1 vs Dolphins

Brock Bowers will not be available in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, but the Las Vegas Raiders are hopeful that they can have their tight end back in the near future.

The Las Vegas Raiders open their 2026 NFL season campaign in Week 1 by hosting the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. The biggest storyline of the day will be the absence of Brock Bowers due to injury. However, a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter could mean the tight end returns to the field as early as Week 2.

“After undergoing a meniscus trim Tuesday, the Raiders believe there’s a realistic chance Brock Bowers will miss only one game and return for Week 2 at the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources,” the insider stated on X. “Team will see how he’s feeling this week, but a potential return next week is within the realm of possibility.”

Despite the disappointing 2025 season, Bowers has been one of the bright spots on offense. Klint Kubiak, who tends to make the most of this position on the field, could have his tight end back much sooner than expected.

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The tight ends available to the Raiders

New faces on the roster, as well as on the coaching staff. Hope is rising again in Las Vegas, as the Raiders, led by Kirk Cousins, look to establish themselves as a tough team to beat in the AFC West.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders gestures while running off the field.

While Bowers’ absence could be a significant loss, this team has three more tight ends on its depth chart. The first option as his replacement is Michael Mayer, while Ian Thomas and Chris Myarick are further down.

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Bowers wants to improve on his 2025 season

Despite dealing with nagging knee issues that limited him to 12 games in 2025, Brock Bowers still proved why he’s a focal point for the Raiders, hauling in 64 catches for 680 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. Coming off a legendary rookie campaign, his efficiency dipped slightly due to the missed time, but he still earned a Pro Bowl selection.

Bowers will be looking to get back to his monster 1,000-yard form, reclaim his spot as the undisputed top tight end in the league, and remain the ultimate security blanket for Las Vegas in the passing game.

Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to the game.

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Can the Raiders find their way again?

Pete Carroll’s experience as the Raiders’ head coach in 2025 left Las Vegas at the bottom of its division with a 3-14 record. Now, with Klint Kubiak as the new leader of the team, this team is hopeful that it can compete in the AFC.

Following their opener against the Dolphins, the Raiders have some interesting games ahead as they look to get the season off to a strong start. In Week 2, they will visit the Chargers before traveling to New Orleans to face the Saints. In Week 4, they will host the Kansas City Chiefs and then travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots.