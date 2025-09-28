Why is Najee Harris not playing today for Chargers vs Giants in Week 4 of 2025 NFL season?

The Los Angeles Chargers have a key matchup in Week 4 against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, running back Najee Harris won’t be available for the AFC West club—but why?

Earlier this year, the Chargers decided to strengthen their backfield. Head coach Jim Harbaugh looked to free agency for a proven player and found Najee Harris on the market.

Los Angeles signed Harris to a one-year, $5.25 million deal after the Steelers declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. He was expected to be the team’s RB1, but the Chargers are now forced to find another solution for the rest of the season.

Why is Najee Harris not playing for the Chargers vs. Giants?

The Giants will host the Chargers in Week 4 in what promises to be a tough matchup. Los Angeles enters as the favorite, but Harris’ absence could heavily affect their chances.

In Week 3 against the Broncos, Harris suffered a torn Achilles. The running back collapsed to the ground on a play where QB Justin Herbert even had to leap over him to keep the play alive.

Harris was ruled out immediately, and after further testing, the Chargers confirmed the injury would sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Who will be the Chargers’ new starting running back?

Luckily for Los Angeles, they have a solid backup option. Rookie Omarion Hampton, the team’s No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, will now step up as RB1.

Hampton has already shown promise, and his workload is expected to increase significantly in Harris’ absence. Through three games, he has recorded 42 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown.

