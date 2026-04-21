Harrison Smith leaves the door open for a return to the Vikings as he weighs retirement

The Minnesota Vikings still don’t know what the future holds for Harrison Smith. Amid retirement rumors surrounding the veteran safety, head coach Kevin O’Connell has kept the door open for a possible return in 2026.

With the Vikings and J.J. McCarthy under pressure following Kyler Murray’s arrival, the offseason storyline has focused primarily on the offense. However, the defense has its own compelling narrative.

Harrison Smith has been under the spotlight in recent weeks. Rumors about his retirement have swirled throughout Minnesota, but the safety has left the door open to returning for “one last ride” with the team that drafted him 14 years ago.

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“It’s been a few days, but now that you remind me, I’ll probably bug him today,” O’Connell said about Smith, via the team’s website. “It’s something [where] we’re still trying to give Harrison as much space as possible, and I think he’s earned that. If it’s anything at this point, it’s seeing how he’s doing, seeing how his family is, seeing how his golf game is.”

The offense remains the biggest question mark for the Vikings

Last year, the Vikings started the season with J.J. McCarthy as QB1 after he suffered a tough knee injury in 2024. However, he suffered another injury, forcing Carson Wentz to step in as his replacement.

Unfortunately, a string of injuries led to a weak offensive line that struggled to protect Wentz as well. After Wentz was sidelined, Maxx Brosmer was tasked with leading the unit.

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Now, Kyler Murray is expected to take over as QB1 in a fierce competition with McCarthy. It is vital that Murray remains healthy, or the Vikings could face the same depth issues that derailed their 2025 campaign.

An intriguing NFC North landscape

Last year, the Chicago Bears dominated the NFC North against all odds, finishing 11–6. The Green Bay Packers followed them to clinch a Wild Card spot, only to lose to the Bears in the postseason.

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While the Detroit Lions disappointed many, they are expected to bounce back in 2026. This leaves the Vikings with their backs against the wall, relying on a high-stakes quarterback competition to potentially save their season and return Minnesota to the playoffs.