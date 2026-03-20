Rams’ Davante Adams reveals he wants to play with Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The Los Angeles Rams star Davante Adams was ready for another season in the NFL, but the question remained what would happen if he had a different teammate than Matthew Stafford, and who would be the ideal option. For Adams, that choice was Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a recent NFL promotion that saw several superstars “pass the phone” to fellow players they admired, Rams wide receiver Davante Adams singled out Burrow. “I’m passing the phone to somebody I wish I had a chance to play with,” Adams said. Joe Burrow was one of the most admired quarterbacks in the NFL.

While he had been troubled by multiple injuries throughout his six-year career in the NFL, he demonstrated all the attributes needed to be one of the game’s top quarterbacks when healthy. His performances consistently showed his ability to lead and deliver under pressure.

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Why Adams wanted to play with Burrow

Burrow earned Pro Bowl status three times in his career, and he was a two time winner of the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award. His Pro Bowl selections came in 2022, 2024 and 2025, and the last one was earned even though he played in just eight games that season.

Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts.

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Burrow’s biggest achievement came in 2021 when he led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. While Cincinnati lost that game to the Los Angeles Rams, they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the AFC Championship game.

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The Bengals defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in that game, and they remained the only AFC team to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs in a postseason game.

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That performance reinforced Burrow’s reputation across the league, as his leadership and composure in key moments made him one of the most respected quarterbacks in the NFL.