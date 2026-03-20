Chiefs sign 2x Super Bowl champion to help HC Andy Reid as LB Jack Cochrane confirms return

The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed that linebacker Jack Cochrane will remain with the team for one more season, a very important move for Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

“Chiefs Kingdom, what’s up? Just signed back for another year. I’m super excited to be back in the city. You know it’s my favorite place in the world. So, I’m excited to get to work and make some cool things happen this year.”

Cochrane joined the Chiefs before the 2022 season as an undrafted free agent and, throughout his young career, has already won the Super Bowl twice. Now, he will look to win another championship alongside Patrick Mahomes.

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Chiefs have a huge challenge on defense in 2026

During the 2025 season, the Chiefs’ defense was heavily criticized for not being able to deliver in clutch moments. Before his injury, Patrick Mahomes led several comebacks, but in the decisive drives, Spagnuolo’s unit fell short. If they want to compete for a championship again, that will have to change.

Chiefs lose two stars in 2026 free agency

As if that weren’t enough, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson have left the Chiefs and are now with the Los Angeles Rams. In this scenario, with no big splashes in free agency on that side of the ball, the defense remains a question mark. There is no doubt that the 2026 NFL Draft will be a key moment for general manager Brett Veach.

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