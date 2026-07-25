Sean McVay clears the air on Puka Nacua amid rumors of holdout from Rams training camp

Puka Nacua is entering the final year of his contract and the rumors about a holdout grew. However, Sean McVay has spoken about the situation with the Los Angeles Rams star.

Puka Nacua is poised to get a record-breaking contract as the wide receiver enters the final year of his contract. Rumors about a possible holdout grew, but Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has put an emphatic end on that.

Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Sean McVay said Puka Nacua will be at training camp and will take part in the Rams practices. Many rumors stated that Nacua, who is looking for a very lucrative extension, might holdout, but that is not the case.

Nacua is one of the best wideouts in the NFL and has established himself as one of the most lethal weapons in football. However, in a world where WR are mainly diva-esque when seeking contracts, Nacua is taking another approach.

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Nacua will go for a record-setting number

Following recent monster deals for wide receivers (Jaxon Smith-Njigba at $42.15M/year and Ja’Marr Chase at $40.25M/year), Nacua’s elite efficiency metrics justify resetting the WR market. The Rams should make it a priority to keep him on the roster. Estimations throw around a range from $42.5 million to $45 million per year.

Rams WR Puka Nacua has reported to training camp. pic.twitter.com/8aqQfIZ6lv — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) July 25, 2026

Nacua had an NFL-leading 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He also led the NFL in yards per game with 107.2 and in receiving first downs with 80. All this granted him All-Pro honors.

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The Rams could still use the Franchise Tag

If the Rams choose not to commit $40M+ per year immediately, they retain leverage with the 2027 Franchise Tag (projected around $31.5 million). This could very well be used by the Rams if needed, as they are also awaiting on the decision of Aaron Donald.

If Donald comes back, the Rams must pay him a heavy price, as Donald is under contract that had one year and $30 million left. So the fact is the Rams have to play chess on these contractual negotiations.