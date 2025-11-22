Sean McVay, Rams make key decision on one of Matthew Stafford’s teammates

The Los Angeles Rams are making internal moves right now. Sean McVay is having a hell of a season as the head coach and quarterback Matthew Stafford is having an MVP-caliber season. However, the defense needed some motivation and that’s what the team did.

Back in March, the Rams signed linebacker Nate Landman to a veteran minimum salary of $1.1 million. Not only did Landman earned a starting job, but he is playing at a Pro Bowl level. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Rams gave Landman a three-year, $22.5 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.

Landman was an undrafted rookie out of Colorado that played under the minimum salary in Atlanta until last year. Curiously the only player in the NFL to be born in Zimbabwe, Landman will do in this contract alone, more than he has done in the entirety of his career.

Landman has become a staple on the Rams defense

At 27 years old, Landman is entering his prime. He has started all 10 games for the Rams this year, has four passes defended, 1.5 sacks, leads the NFL in forced fumbles (4) and leads the team with 91 tackles.

Nate Landman #53 of the Los Angeles Rams

Landman is another key part of this defense that also has Byron Young and Jared Verse as an elite pass rushing duo. In the secondary, they have four players with two interceptions and two with at least one. The Rams have the second-best scoring defense in the NFL.

The Rams look like the best team in the NFC

The AFC is in quite a war to see which team is the best. The NFC has some debate, but it’s clear the Rams are atop of it. They are tied with the Eagles for the best record in the NFL with an 8-2 mark. However, the Rams just look more cohesive and well-rounded. The Eagles have problems on offense and it’s the defense the one winning them games. Sean McVay has done an incredible job.

As for the Rams, they are one of two teams who are in the top six on both scoring offense and defense. They are as well-rounded as a team can be and can win in many ways. They are the best statistical team all around. While Landman and company lock opposing offenses, Matthew Stafford cooks opposig defenses.