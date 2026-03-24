Rams under pressure as Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s historic deal resets the market for Puka Nacua

On Monday, the Seattle Seahawks made Jaxon Smith-Njigba the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. Only a day later, the clock has started ticking for Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams to reach a new deal.

The wide receiver market has been completely reset. Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a four-year, $168.6 million extension with the Seahawks, and the pressure is now on the Rams to respond.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Rams intend to address Puka Nacua’s extension this summer. However, Smith-Njigba’s massive deal has officially set the floor for Nacua’s next contract.

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Puka Nacua vs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba by the numbers

Following an outstanding season that ended in a Super Bowl victory, the Seahawks knew they had to secure JSN with a long-term deal. This move directly impacts the Rams, as Puka Nacua has produced elite numbers remarkably similar to the Seattle star.

Both Nacua and Smith-Njigba have been in the league for three seasons. Statistically, the Rams’ playmaker actually leads in several categories, recording more receptions (313 vs. 282), more receiving yards (4,191 vs. 3,551), and more touchdowns (21 vs. 20).

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The primary difference between the two lies in their recent accolades. While both are two-time Pro Bowlers and one-time All-Pros, Smith-Njigba has the edge with a Super Bowl ring and the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year award—honors Nacua has yet to secure.

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Will Puka Nacua’s deal surpass Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s?

With the bar now set at $42.15 million per year by Smith-Njigba, fans are debating Nacua’s true market value. Does his superior statistical output earn him more than JSN?

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According to projections from Spotrac, Nacua is expected to sign a deal worth approximately $38.7 million per year. If he signs at that price point, he would become the third highest-paid wide receiver in the league, trailing only JSN and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

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