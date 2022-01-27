Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will clash off at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs. Check out how to watch this NFL Conference Championship game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will meet at SoFi Stadium in California in an NFC Championship Game of the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting NFL Conference Championship match in the US. For example, you can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States.

This will be their 146th overall meeting. Interestingly, the San Francisco 49ers have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 75 games so far; the Los Angeles Rams have celebrated a victory 67 times to this day, and only three duels have ended in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on January 9, 2022, and it ended in a 27-24 win after extra time for the 49ers away in California in Week 18 of the 2021/22 NFL regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time to determine the NFC champion and the second Super Bowl LVI participants.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Date

The 2021-22 NFL NFC Championship game between Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will be played on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in California.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in 2021 NFL season

The game to be played between Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers for the 2021-22 NFC Championship, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is FOX.