It’s the AFC Finals between the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, the winner books a ticket to Super Bowl LVI. Here are some interesting picks for the game presented by DraftKings.

The upstart and surprising Cincinnati Bengals is an unlikely NFL AFC finals competitor, but they got there by sheer hard work defeating the Titans in the division finals. Now the attention turns to the Kansas City Chiefs, who made it to the finals with an emotional victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs will rely heavily on their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their big game experience over the upstart Bengals. The Chiefs are looking to get to their third Super Bowl in a row.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Money line

The Chiefs are the favorite for this match at -335, while the Bengals are paying out +260, a reasonable bet would be to bet high for a Chiefs victory, the chances that the Bengals work their magic on the Chiefs is slim. Especially considering the Chiefs have all that big game experience.

Conference Player Specials

DraftKings is offering a select type of bet that combines player stats for the match and they are Patrick Mahomes & Joe Burrow to combine for 600+ Passing Yards (+150), Travis Kelce or Ja'Marr Chase to have 125+ Receiving Yards (+200), and Tyreek Hill to have a 50+ Yard TD Reception at +450.

Who has a better chance of covering the spread?

The Chiefs have had a 63% in covering the spread this season while the Bengals have covered the spread on 53% of their games. A wise bettor would pick the Chiefs to cover the spread on this one.