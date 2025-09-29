Ravens HC admits concern after 1-3 start as Lamar Jackson falls to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in a blowout

The Baltimore Ravens have started the NFL season 1-3. This has happened two previous times and both of them saw the team missed the playoffs. During their Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, five players left with injuries, and that includes Lamar Jackson. While head coach John Harbaugh is concerned, he didn’t want to make it too much of it, albeit a little ineffectively.

On the team’s transcript, Harbaugh said, “I’m concerned, but I’m not overwhelmed by it,” he said. “We’ve played — the three losses are against probably three of the top teams in the league, for sure. That’s just the hand we’ve been dealt, but it doesn’t really matter. We have to win the next game.”

Harbaugh has a point, they have lost to only top-tier games but this is still very concerning. In the end, the Baltimore Ravens are a Super Bowl contender, if you lose to those teams that can and will be on your way to the Super Bowl, that is reason to be concerned. Especially when two of those teams are on the AFC.

What is Lamar Jackson’s status?

Lamar Jackson ended the game against the Chiefs and Mahomes with 14 of 20 passes, 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added 48 rushing yards in six carrying attempts. However, the game ended with Cooper Rush under center.

Reports say Jackson suffered a hamstring injury. By the time he departed, the Ravens were 14 points below the Chiefs. The extend of the injury is not known yet. Until further information is revealed, no one knows what is really going on for Jackson.

What are the Ravens’ next games?

Next Sunday, the Ravens host the Texans in a game of two 1-3 teams that are falling way below their preseason expectations. Then, they host the very powerful Rams in a very tough game.

This means wins are not precisely guaranteed for the Ravens, especially when all those injuries are piling up. This is an uphill battle of all sorts of levels for a Baltimore team that is in a deep crisis.