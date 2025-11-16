Ravens star Mark Andrews on the verge of passing Derrick Mason in historic chase

Mark Andrews is approaching a milestone few players in franchise history have ever touched, and the Baltimore Ravens tight end now sits just four yards away from breaking the all-time record currently held by Derrick Mason. The moment has been building for weeks, and his consistency has pushed him right to the brink.

But that’s not the only mark in reach for the star tight end. Andrews is also a few receptions away from breaking Mason’s all-time Ravens record for catches, adding even more weight to this week’s matchup. As Adam Schefter noted, after Keenan Allen became the Chargers’ all-time leader last week, “this week Andrews gets his turn.”

“Mark Andrews is four yards away from breaking the Ravens all-time record for receiving yards that Derrick Mason currently holds with 5,777,” Schefter wrote on X. “He also is seven receptions away from breaking Mason’s all-time franchise record of 471 catches.”

How well is Andrews playing this season?

Andrews has tallied 5 touchdowns this season so far, a strong number that could easily surpass the 6 he had in 2023 and, at his current pace, might exceed the 11 touchdowns he scored in 2024. Additionally, he has totaled 244 receiving yards, which, while not a 1,000-yard season player, is a good yardage total with an average of 8.4 per reception.

Andrews has been available for all nine Ravens games this NFL season, making it likely he could once again play all 17 games, a feat he last accomplished in 2024 and 2021 in a fully healthy year for him.

Andrews: the Ravens’ second-best in yards

As an eight-year veteran, Andrews knows how to contribute to the Ravens without needing to be the top option on the roster. He is currently the second-best in the receivers room behind Zay Flowers, who leads in yards with 625. However, the veteran is the one with the most touchdowns among all receivers.

