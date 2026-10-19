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RB depth charts for 49ers vs Commanders today on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 6

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers are set to face off on Monday Night Football in 2026 NFL Week 6, Who are the running backs available for this game?

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers
© Lachlan Cunningham/Getty ImagesChristian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers

It’s an NFC battle on Monday Night Football to close out Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Having said that, the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders have very different feels in terms of their running game.

The 49ers have one of the best running backs in the NFL with Christian McCaffrey. Also, their head coach and playcaller Kyle Shanahan is clearly a mastermind when it comes to designing runs.

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As for the Commanders, starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is out for the game, hence the depth chart must be used in full. However, the rest of the running ensemble is filled with veterans and more pass-catching players rather than pure runners.

49ers RB depth chart vs Commanders

McCaffrey is clearly an elite running back and he is the workhorse of this offense. CMC is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, has 286 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns at this point of the season. He also has 137 receiving yards on 19 catches. This is the 49ers RB depth chart for this game:

  • Christian McCaffrey
  • Kaelon Black
  • Jordan James
  • Kyle Juszczyk (full back)
See also

Jalen Hurts out for the season: Updated QB depth chart for the Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders RB depth chart vs 49ers

The Commanders won’t have Croskey-Merritt, so veterans Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler must take the mantle. However, both of them are more pass-catchers than runners, so the playbook might change a bit for this game. This is the Commanders RB depth chart for this game:

  • Rachaad White
  • Austin Ekeler
  • Jeremy McNichols

Key takeaways

  • Jacory Croskey-Merritt is out for Washington’s Week 6 game against San Francisco.
  • Christian McCaffrey recorded 286 rushing yards and five touchdowns so far this season.
  • Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler must lead Washington’s backfield during Croskey-Merritt’s absence.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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