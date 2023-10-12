Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all over social media. Though they’re not officially a couple, the singer has made multiple appearances in NFL games to watch the extraordinary tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs.

It all happened first during the matchup against the Bears at Arrowhead Stadium and then in East Rutherford when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs faced the New York Jets.

Now, the NFL is getting ready for another boost in TV ratings and ticket prices as Taylor Swift could make another special appearance to support Travis Kelce in Week 6.

Report: Taylor Swift will be at Chiefs vs Broncos with Travis Kelce

According to a report from TMZ, Taylor Swift is expected to attend this Thursday’s night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

In her first appearance to watch Travis Kelce on September 24, Taylor Swift’s effect was immediate. The Chiefs’ matchup against the Bears was the most-watched NFL game on any network during Week 3 averaging 24.3 million viewers on Fox.

When the images of Taylor Swift started to spread on social media, the switch was instant by millions of fans trying to get a glimpse of the singer. Furthermore, in a very important detail, there was a 63% jump in female viewers (age 18-49). The broadcast also ranked first for women age 12-49.