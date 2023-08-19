Rob Gronkowski was definitely one of the best tight ends in NFL history. He won four Super Bowls and became the most trusted man on the field for Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, especially because of injuries, the star had to announce a final and second retirement in 2022. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.”

Now, Rob Gronkowski just made a very bold projection in the NFL. When asked about how many wins the Patriots could get this season, the answer was just shocking.

Rob Gronkowski picks surprising number of wins for the Patriots

Rob Gronkowski was asked about how many wins the New England Patriots will get in the 2023 NFL season during an interview with Kay Adams. Even in a very complicated AFC East, the former tight end was optimistic.

“I’m gonna go with the New England Patriots over 7.5 games won. The AFC is tough, but this is a no brainer. I’ll just put it this way. They had a losing record last year and they still won eight games.”

The big question is why Gronk believes the Patriots could get to that number in a tough division. “They got a great coach in there. They’re gonna be coached no matter what. They’re gonna win games. They’re gonna win the tough games and they’re gonna win over 7.5 for sure. It doesn’t matter (the division). Their coaching is just too superb. Don’t forget the offensive coordinator (Bill O’Brien).”