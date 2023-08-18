Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady were part of one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history with the New England Patriots. The quarterback won six Super Bowls there and the tight end was part of the glory in half of them.

Then, Brady and Gronk went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hoisted one more time the Vince Lombardi trophy. A legendary duo which dominated for a decade in two different teams.

Now, Rob Gronkowski is enjoying retirement and faced a very interesting question about that team built by head coach Bill Belichick. It is related with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rob Gronkowski picks between Patriots and Chiefs

Rob Gronkowski was asked if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be able to surpass the four rings he won during his career and if they could become another dynasty in the NFL. This was his answer in an interview with Kay Adams.

“If we didn’t beat them the year that we were in Tampa, it will definitely be a close race now. It would possibly be tight. It doesn’t really come to my mind. I mean, it’s definitely obtainable. They can definitely get to that level.”

However, the former tight end is convinced the Chiefs will never be a greater dynasty than the Patriots. “If the Kansas City Chiefs do win another Super Bowl within the next three years, I would say that they are one of the greatest dynasties of football, but not as great as the Patriots. That dynasty was just unbelievable going from 2003 to 2019. That lasted about 15 or 16 years.”

Still, Gronk praised the amazing job made by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. “They’re a great team and a great organization. I think it all starts with their head coach Andy Reid. He’s done such a great job ever since he’s got there.”