Robert Saleh’s salary and contract: How much does the 49ers defensive coordinator charge?

Robert Saleh has steadily built a reputation as one of the most innovative defensive minds. Known for fiery leadership and sharp schemes, his influence on the 49ers’ defense has turned heads and reshaped how opponents approach the field.

Beyond Xs and Os, his impact has translated into tangible value. Teams notice not just the wins but the disciplined intensity he demands. His contract details have become a topic of conversation among analysts curious about what elite coordinators command.

In the broader landscape of NFL coaching, defensive coordinators rarely reach the spotlight of head coaches—but his success and the respect he commands hint at a financial package that reflects his rising stature, even as the league evolves.

What is Robert Saleh’s salary with the 49ers?

Robert Saleh’s compensation as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator has been a topic of significant interest. In January 2025, Forbes reported that the team extended an offer to make him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. (Source: Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

The exact current salary is not publicly known, but he previously earned $5 million per year with the New York Jets. After parting ways with the team in October 2024, it was confirmed that he would continue receiving $583,333 per month, according to the terms of his five-year contract.

The decision to offer Saleh this position and salary also highlights the San Francisco’s strategic approach to building a competitive team. By investing in a proven defensive mind like him, the organization aims to strengthen its defense and, by extension, its overall performance in the league.

The lack of public disclosure regarding the contract’s details is not uncommon in the NFL, where teams and coaches often prefer to keep financial agreements confidential. Nevertheless, the reported offer underscores the 49ers’ commitment to securing top-tier coaching talent.