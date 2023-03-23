Mecole Hardman will no longer play alongside Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City as he's talking his talents to New York. However, the wide receiver claims Aaron Rodgers had nothing to do with his decision to join the Jets.

The Super Bowl victory is obviously fresh in the memory for the Chiefs, but the team has already lost a couple of weapons for Patrick Mahomes. The latest wideout to leave Kansas City was Mecole Hardman, who is moving to New York to play for the Jets.

Not long ago, they saw JuJu Smith-Schuster leave for the New England Patriots. Now, it's another AFC East team that came for one of their wide receivers. Of course, the first thing that came to mind was that the Jets were attempting to add a weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

The veteran quarterback hasn't been traded yet, but it looks like a matter of time before he finally goes to New York. However, Hardman said his decision to play for the Jets had nothing to do with the Rodgers rumors.

Mecole Hardman says he signed with Jets regardless of Rodgers rumors

“You know, the news with ‘A-Rod’ … still don’t know what’s going on with that, that’s something you obviously can think about but … the Jets were the right fit for me,” Hardman said, via ClutchPoints.

“I probably would have definitely still signed here (because of) the coaching staff that is here. Nobody knows what’s happening with this (Rodgers) deal here. What did it do with my decision? Nothing.”

Playing with Aaron Rodgers would certainly make things much more exciting for Hardman, but if the trade somehow collapses, he looks happy to be in New York anyway. For the team, this is also an interesting addition.