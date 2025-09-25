NFL teams are worried about Tom Brady using his job as a football analyst to pass information to the Las Vegas Raiders, of which he is a part owner. However, Commissioner Roger Goodell has defended the former quarterback and instructed clubs on how to prevent leaks.

This year, the NFL approved Tom Brady as a part owner of the Raiders. However, his role as a football analyst for Fox Sports raised concerns within the league about potential information leaks that could benefit Las Vegas.

Several fans questioned whether Brady should continue working as an analyst given his connection to the Raiders. Nevertheless, Roger Goodell insists there is no conflict of interest with the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s current roles in the NFL.

Roger Goodell supports Tom Brady, tells NFL teams how to prevent leaks

After retiring from football, Tom Brady announced he would join Fox Sports as an analyst. But that wasn’t enough for TB12, who wanted to stay even more connected to the game than just from the broadcast booth.

A few months into retirement, Brady received an offer from Mark Davis to become a part owner of the Raiders. He accepted the proposal, though the NFL still had to give its approval.

After months of discussion, the league authorized Brady to purchase a stake in the Raiders. Still, the move has sparked controversy among other clubs because of his ongoing role as an analyst.

According to reports, some teams worry Brady could use his position at Fox Sports to gather inside information that might give the Raiders an advantage. However, Roger Goodell has publicly backed the former quarterback and reassured teams that safeguards are in place.

“Teams have the right to say whatever they want to. They don’t have to disclose any information if they think it’s a conflict of interest,” Roger Goodell told Alex Sherman of CNBC. “Teams don’t need to say anything. Sometimes they don’t say anything to somebody who’s not [a minority owner]. We get a lot of former players that are in [broadcast meetings] that are close to their former teams. I think our teams are pretty smart about saying, ‘I’m not sharing something with him.’”

What are Tom Brady’s restrictions as an analyst?

Because of his direct ties to the Raiders, Tom Brady is subject to specific restrictions to prevent any potential leaks that could favor Las Vegas.

According to ESPN, Brady:

Will not be permitted inside another team’s facility

inside another Cannot attend or observe team practices

or team Cannot participate in broadcast production meetings , either in person or virtually

, either in person or virtually Cannot publicly criticize game officials

publicly Cannot publicly criticize other teams

publicly other Will be subject to the NFL’s gambling policy

Will be subject to the NFL’s anti-tampering policy