Andy Reid spoke about the controversy that has arisen in the NFL after Tom Brady, minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, appeared in the coaches’ booth during the game against the Chargers. It’s important to remember that Brady is also an analyst for Fox, which allows him direct access to coaches and players during production meetings.

“I don’t know what he’s doing for them, so I can’t answer that. He’s done a good job as an announcer I think, but, I don’t know that either because I really don’t listen to it. I haven’t really gotten into all that.”

Although several coaches in the league have said that the presence of the legendary Super Bowl champion does not affect anything at all, fans and experts are wondering if Brady could be gaining a competitive advantage with this dual role.

What happened with Tom Brady in the Raiders’ booth?

Tom Brady appeared in the coaches’ booth of the Raiders on Monday Night Football against the Chargers. It is very unusual to see a minority owner in that position, and when you add the input he may get in production meetings, the controversy was inevitable.

The NFL’s response on the matter was very clear. “There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches’ booth or wearing a headset during a game. Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner.”

In this situation, after Brady provided commentary for Fox on the Chiefs vs. Eagles game, Andy Reid said he didn’t alter his approach when meeting with Tom. “No. We’re not telling secrets in the production meetings. So, I mean, we’re not giving him the plays and stuff in the production meeting.”