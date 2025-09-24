NFL News: Tom Brady breaks silence on controversy about roles at Raiders, Fox

Tom Brady has recently found himself at the center of a unique controversy in the NFL due to his multiple roles within the sport. As a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a lead analyst for Fox, many have begun to question how his involvement in each position could influence the other.

In his weekly newsletter, in an entry titled “Do Your Job,” the multiple-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots broke his silence on the recent questions, making it clear that his only goal is to continue growing the sport that has given so much to his life.

“I love football. At its core it is a game of principles. And with all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport; which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather, it’s the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve, and improve the game that has given me everything,” he said.

Fingers from certain corners of the football environment pointed at Brady after he was seen in the Raiders‘ coaching booth during a game against the Chargers — a presence that, for many, suggested he may have provided some form of assistance to Pete Carroll and his staff.

Contributing from his role

Brady continued his statement by revealing how he intends to support his team, making it clear that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help them succeed.

“If I can bring my knowledge and experience to bear inside the Raiders organization to ensure there’s one more team that does things the right way; and then I can apply it in the booth so millions of people know and enjoy what the right way looks like — then I will have lived up to the expectations I have for myself, and I will have done so in service of a much greater duty. One that I believe every person involved with pro football shares, whether they know it or not,” he said.

He also ended by defending himself against the accusations made against him: “When you live through uncertain and untrusting times like we are today, it is very easy to watch a person’s passions and profession intersect, and to believe you’re looking at some sort of dilemma. Because when you’re blinded by distrust, it’s hard to see anything other than self-interest.“