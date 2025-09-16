NFL breaks silence on Tom Brady sitting in the Raiders coaches’ booth vs Chargers

One of the most talked-about events from the latest NFL weekend involved Tom Brady, minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, who was spotted inside the coaching booth during the team’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Also appearing to take on an analyst-type role, Brady’s presence in that space raised eyebrows and sparked questions, leading to speculation and debate around the league.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero posted on his official X account (formerly Twitter) the league’s statement clarifying that the former New England Patriots quarterback is not prohibited from being in the coaching booth with a headset. However, he is not allowed to go to a team facility for practices or production meetings.

“There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches’ booth or wearing a headset during a game. Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner,” the league stated.

“All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System.”

“Tom continues to be prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings. He may attend production meetings remotely but may not attend in person at the team facility or hotel. He may also conduct an interview off site with a player like he did last year a couple times, including for the Super Bowl. Of course, as with any production meeting with broadcast teams, it’s up to the club, coach or players to determine what they say in those sessions.”

The relationship between Brady and the Raiders’ staff

The Raiders fell at home to the Chargers, and as usual, the head coach met with the media after the game. But instead of focusing on the game itself, Pete Carroll was unexpectedly confronted by a reporter with an uncomfortable question during the press conference: “There was a report that Tom Brady meets three times a week or so with Chip Kelly, goes over film with him.”

True to his style, the veteran head coach didn’t shy away from the question, making it clear that both he and his staff maintain open and consistent communication.

“That’s not accurate,” he said. “That’s not accurate. That’s not accurate. We have conversations. I talk to Tom, Chip talks to Tom. Regularly. I mean, we have a tremendous asset. And so we all get along well, we respect each other. And so we talk about life and football and whatever it comes. And he has great insight. So we’re lucky to have him as an owner.”

