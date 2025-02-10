Saints icon Drew Brees reveals what sets Ravens QB Lamar Jackson apart from the rest

Lamar Jackson has once again been one of the standout players of the latest NFL season, despite falling short of the ultimate goal of reaching the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. His immense talent has led several key figures at his position to speak out, just as former New Orleans Saints player Drew Brees did.

In recent comments to RG, one of the greatest players in Saints history shared his thoughts on the unique talent of the former Louisville player, making a clear emphasis on what sets him apart from the rest.

“Lamar Jackson is a guy who has such a unique skill set,” Brees stated. “Because there is no other quarterback that can run like him. You could truly design an offense and a game plan behind his ability to run or his ability to affect how the defense plays the run, just because of the threat that he poses.”

Undoubtedly, receiving such praise from a future Hall of Famer is no small feat, and it reflects the respect Lamar has earned since his arrival in the NFL. Despite not yet having lifted a Vince Lombardi Trophy, the two-time league MVP continues to prove why he is one of the best at his position today.

Former football player and ESPN broadcaster Drew Brees looks on prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Lamar wasn’t able to secure his 3rd MVP

While John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens had an exceptional season, their goal of reaching at least the Super Bowl was cut short in the playoffs. A tough Buffalo Bills team quickly ended Jackson and his squad’s hopes of making it to the final showdown.

Once again, Lamar Jackson had an outstanding performance throughout the season, earning him a spot as one of the serious contenders for the MVP, which would have been his third of his career.

Unfortunately for him, the award ultimately went to none other than Josh Allen, his rival with the Bills. While the results didn’t go Lamar’s way, both personally and as a team, he’s looking for redemption moving forward.