Trending topics:
NFL

Saints icon Drew Brees reveals what sets Ravens QB Lamar Jackson apart from the rest

After a strong final season in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson received a clear message from former Saints QB, Drew Brees.

By Matías Persuh

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
© Patrick Smith/Getty Images Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson has once again been one of the standout players of the latest NFL season, despite falling short of the ultimate goal of reaching the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. His immense talent has led several key figures at his position to speak out, just as former New Orleans Saints player Drew Brees did.

In recent comments to RG, one of the greatest players in Saints history shared his thoughts on the unique talent of the former Louisville player, making a clear emphasis on what sets him apart from the rest.

“Lamar Jackson is a guy who has such a unique skill set,” Brees stated. Because there is no other quarterback that can run like him. You could truly design an offense and a game plan behind his ability to run or his ability to affect how the defense plays the run, just because of the threat that he poses.”

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, receiving such praise from a future Hall of Famer is no small feat, and it reflects the respect Lamar has earned since his arrival in the NFL. Despite not yet having lifted a Vince Lombardi Trophy, the two-time league MVP continues to prove why he is one of the best at his position today.

Drew Brees

Former football player and ESPN broadcaster Drew Brees looks on prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Lamar wasn’t able to secure his 3rd MVP

While John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens had an exceptional season, their goal of reaching at least the Super Bowl was cut short in the playoffs. A tough Buffalo Bills team quickly ended Jackson and his squad’s hopes of making it to the final showdown.

Once again, Lamar Jackson had an outstanding performance throughout the season, earning him a spot as one of the serious contenders for the MVP, which would have been his third of his career.

Advertisement
Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to Super Bowl LIX win over Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs: Highlights

see also

Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to Super Bowl LIX win over Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs: Highlights

Unfortunately for him, the award ultimately went to none other than Josh Allen, his rival with the Bills. While the results didn’t go Lamar’s way, both personally and as a team, he’s looking for redemption moving forward.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

ALSO READ

Eagles’ Cooper DeJean makes major admission about his pick-six against Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX
NFL

Eagles’ Cooper DeJean makes major admission about his pick-six against Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes warns rest of the NFL with strong admission after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to Eagles
NFL

Patrick Mahomes warns rest of the NFL with strong admission after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to Eagles

DeAndre Hopkins makes bold statement on officiating in the Super Bowl
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins makes bold statement on officiating in the Super Bowl

Dallas Mavericks fear the worst as new addition Anthony Davis suffers injury
NBA

Dallas Mavericks fear the worst as new addition Anthony Davis suffers injury

Better Collective Logo