Saints star linked with move to Chargers

The New Orleans Saints won their first game of the 2025 season in a lopsided matchup against the New York Giants. Spencer Rattler won his first game as a professional, but beating the Giants hasn’t stopped people from seeing the Saints as potential draft partners for contenders.

The Los Angeles Chargers lost their second consecutive game of the season against the Washington Commanders. More than that, they lost rookie running back Omarion Hampton to an ankle injury. He was placed on IR on Monday, meaning he will be out of action for at least four games.

Both situations could combine for a trade in which a Saints star moves to Southern California to play under Jim Harbaugh.

Alvin Kamara linked with move to Chargers

Drew Bishop of The Sporting News sees a path for Alvin Kamara to end up playing with the Chargers as the veteran running back, especially while Hampton recovers. After losing Najee Harris for the season, they could use Kamara’s experience.

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints

“Kamara would provide leadership and another look in the Chargers’ backfield especially if they make the playoffs,” Bishop wrote. “He would also be another receiver for QB Justin Herbert to target in the flat and over the middle. Right now the Chargers’ backups are Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal. That’s not going to cut it if they want to compete for a Super Bowl. Kamara could be the missing piece they need. The NFL trade deadline falls on November 4th so the Saints have time to shop Kamara and their other veterans to get the best offer. If the veteran running back is truly on the market you can expect plenty of suitors calling in to New Orleans and maybe one will make a deal.”

In five games, Kamara has recorded 73 carries for 283 yards and one touchdown with the Saints. He has been the heart and soul of the offense more than once, but it might be time for him to look for a new challenge.