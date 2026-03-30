San Francisco 49ers are in no rush to resolve Brandon Aiyuk’s situation

Brandon Aiyuk’s situation in the Bay appears to have an inevitable outcome. With no recent game action, the wideout has a strong chance of leaving the San Francisco 49ers, although Kyle Shanahan stated they are in no rush regarding the matter.

“Don’t have date,” the head coach said from the league meetings on Monday, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “Eventually will resolve itself. Hopefully we can get something for it. We’re in no rush. We have to do what’s right for the 49ers.”

After suffering a serious injury, the wide receiver spent almost the entire last season on the PUP list. While a trade might be ideal, the San Francisco 49ers are still looking to finalize a deal that works for all parties.

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The turning point in Aiyuk’s career

Brandon Aiyuk has not played a single snap for the 49ers since October 20, 2024, following a devastating knee injury during a Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The All-Pro wideout suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee, a brutal setback that not only ended his 2024 campaign but ultimately sidelined him for the entire 2025 season due to a stagnant rehabilitation process.

WR Brandon Aiyuk of the 49ers

Now, in March 2026, Aiyuk remains in a “messy divorce” with the franchise; after the team voided his contract guarantees last year due to issues with his rehab efforts, he has spent nearly a year and a half away from the field, leaving his future in the NFL—and his health status—as one of the league’s most uncertain storylines.

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Options in the 49ers receiving corps

Kyle Shanahan is leaning into a revamped wide receiver corps to maintain the 49ers’ offensive dominance in 2026. At the top of the depth chart, the arrival of veteran superstar Mike Evans provides a massive, reliable target in the red zone that the system has lacked, while Christian Kirk offers elite versatility as a premier route-runner from the slot.

Complementing the veterans is Ricky Pearsall, who has seen his role expand significantly after a promising 2025 campaign, giving Shanahan a trio that balances raw size, tactical speed, and sophisticated separation skills as the team moves past the Aiyuk era.