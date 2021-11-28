San Francisco 49ers play against Minnesota Vikings for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium on November 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM (ET). Showtime at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The 49ers have time to make up for lost time and look for more victories to reach the playoffs as they have a good 5-5-0 record. The last week they won against Jacksonville Jaguars on the road 30-10.

Minnesota Vikings also have a good record with chances to play in the playoffs, but any further loss could be a determining factor in the Vikings' postseason fate. The last two weeks were victories for the Vikings against the Chargers and Packers.

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings: Storylines

The San Francisco 49ers have won three of the last four games against the Chicago Bears 33-22, the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 and the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-10. The only recent loss was to the Arizona Cardinals 17-31 at home during Week 9. The 49ers still have seven games to play to think about in the playoffs, three relatively easy games at home against the Vikings, Falcons and Texans. But the toughest games will be on the road against the Titans in Week 16 and against the Rams in Week 18. The San Francisco 49ers are scoring an average of 24.6 points per game and the team's defense allows 22.2 points per game.

Minnesota Vikings have won the last two weeks against the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 on the road and the Green Bay Packers 34-31 at home. The Vikings haven't won a home game since Week 5 against the Detroit Lions on October 10. The Vikings' next home game will be in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team must win at least 5 of the remaining 7 games of the regular season to be eligible for the playoffs. Minnesota Vikings are scoring an average of 25.5 points per game, and the defense allows 24.2 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are favorites at -3 points to cover and -165 moneyline at FanDuel, they have slightly better offense than a couple of weeks ago. Minnesota Vikings are underdogs with +3 ATS and +155 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 49 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: 49ers -3.



FanDuel San Francisco 49ers -3 / -165 Totals 49 Minnesota Vikings +3 / +155

* Odds via FanDuel