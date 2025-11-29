Trending topics:
Seahawks labeled ‘best wild card candidate’ in 2025 season

Mike Macdonald's team is looking like a legitimate threat.

By Ernesto Cova

Mike Macdonald of the Seahawks against the Broncos.
The Seattle Seahawks remain one of the most intriguing stories in the 2025 NFL season. The NFC West franchise turned things around with Sam Darnold as its franchise quarterback, but they appear to be one step behind the Los Angeles Rams, the division leaders.

Darnold picked up right where he left off, going 207 of 298 for 2,785 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. The former No. 2 overall pick confirmed that last season wasn’t a fluke, and he’s more than capable of leading a team to the playoffs.

At 8-3, the Seahawks are in the race to win the division, but the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers pose a serious threat to Seattle.

Seahawks named No. 1 wild card candidates in the NFL

Three years since they last made it to the playoffs and five since they won the division title, the Seahawks are poised to return to the big party. Garrett Podell of CBS Sports sees Seattle as the best wild-card contender in the NFL.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seattle Seahawks joined the ranks of wild card squads entering Week 12 after their narrow 21-19 road defeat at the Los Angeles Rams, which ended on a 61-yard missed field goal. However, the Seahawks will face the Rams again in Week 16. Depending on how that game and the next few weeks go, Seattle could certainly regain first place in the NFC West,” the post read.

The Seahawks can still aspire to win the division and the conference altogether, but the competition is fierce.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
