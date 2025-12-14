Is Taylor Swift in attendance today for Chiefs vs Chargers in 2025 NFL Week 15?

Following a disheartening defeat against the Houston Texans in Week 14, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) will vie for redemption in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season. Hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) in a crucial AFC West showdown, Travis Kelce and company could benefit from having Taylor Swift in attendance. Whether she is in her booth at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium looks like the million dollar question.

Though Swift has become a staple at Chiefs’ games in the NFL—especially when playing at home in Arrowhead—Week 15 may be the exception. Swift turned 36 on Saturday, December 13th. On one hand, it could be easy to believe the world-renowned singer would spend the day with Kelce and her family, which would signal she is in town to attend the game against the Chargers.

However, she didn’t post anything on social media and knowing her busy agenda, Swift could really be anywhere around the globe. Still, Arrowhead on Sundays has become one of her favorite pastimes.

With Kansas City facing a do-or-die matchup in the NFL campaign, all signs would indicate Swift will be at the stadium to cheer on her fiancé and the reigning three-time AFC champions. If she attends the early-slate game, Swift will pay homage to her song ‘Cold as You,’ as she will indeed be as cold as Kelce, braving the low temperatures in Missouri.

Taylor Swift arriving at an awards gala

Arriving solo

Coming off one of the worst performances of his NFL career, Kelce knows the Chiefs are relying on him to bounce back against the Chargers. Making his entrance to the stadium, Kelce was seen walking by himself.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, were seen with him. It seems Kelce is locked in after the disappointing outing against the Texans. Whether arriving solo proves beneficial or not remains to be seen.

Kelce vs the Chargers

Los Angeles has long been one of Kelce’s favorite victims. According to Sports Reference, the star tight end has faced the divisional opponents 21 times, boasting an impressive 18-3 record. Moreover, the 36-year-old registers 114 receptions for 1,404 yards and 9 touchdowns against the Bolts. In this year’s Week 1 showdown, Kelce recorded 2 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown against Los Angeles. However, the Chiefs lost 27-21 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

This story will be updated…