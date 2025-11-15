Seahawks to have unexpected advantage over Rams offense

The Seattle Seahawks prepare to face the toughest challenge of their 2025 NFL season. Amid a fierce two-team race for the NFC West title, the Seahawks will visit SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in one of the most anticipated games of Week 11.

Seattle, in the middle of a four-game streak, will try to improve to 3-1 in divisional duels (one loss to the San Francisco 49ers and two wins against the Arizona Cardinals) against the team that snatched the division away from them last season.

Sam Darnold and Jaxson Smith-Njigba have led a well-oiled and well-rounded offense that has looked electrifying this season. Their defense had one of its best performances of the season, and they will try to build on that.

Seahawks would face a banged-up Davante Adams on Sunday

The Seahawks and Rams need their best players to be at the top of their capacities to win this game. However, Seattle’s defense could be given a break if wide receiver Davante Adams isn’t available to play.

Adams is dealing with an oblique injury, Los Angeles Times’ Gary Klein reports. He is listed as questionable for this matchup, but there is a chance he can still suit up. Then again, this injury could affect his performance, as it can trouble Adams’ route-running. The Rams would be careful with him, which means the Seahawks’ defense would focus all its attention on Puca Nakua.

There’s still time before they make a decision, but the situation doesn’t look favorable for Adams, even if he’s able to take the field.

