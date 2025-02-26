NFL News: Bills HC Sean McDermott reveals key focus ahead of free agency

The Buffalo Bills have been a consistent contender for the title in the NFL for years. Unfortunately for them, the Super Bowl has remained just out of reach, but hopes of capturing it are still strong. Sean McDermott firmly believes that part of their success lies in maintaining the structure within the roster, and that’s exactly what they’ll aim to do once again during this year’s free agency.

In a recent conversation with NFL Network Insider Judy Battista, the Bills’ head coach emphasized the main goal for the franchise moving forward, setting his sights on not dismantling the roster that has brought so much joy to its fans.

“Well No. 1 is always going to be, Judy, how we retain our players,” McDermott said. ”There’s a market out there for our players. So, it’s important for us to get as many of those players back as we can and look to add from there.“

McDermott has a strong roster heading into the next NFL season, but as always, anything can happen during free agency. Among their top priorities, Buffalo will look to retain key players like Mack Hollins, Rasul Douglas, Damar Hamlin, and Ty Johnson.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

The first addition for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills will look to improve on the numbers they posted last season, and for that, the head coach must ensure that his best players remain on the roster. The front office took note of this and quickly secured the continuity of a key weapon for Josh Allen.

Khalil Shakir, one of the most impactful wide receivers for McDermott’s team down the stretch last season, has reached an agreement with the franchise, signing a four-year contract extension with the Bills.

“The #Bills and WR Khalil Shakir agreed to terms on a 4-year contract extension worth up to $60.2M, including $32M guaranteed at signing, per me and @TomPelissero. Deal negotiated by @EquitySports Co-Directors of Football Sam Mirza and Derek Hawkridge along with CEO Chris Cabott,” Ian Rapoport stated via @RapSheet.

Khalil Shakir #10 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field prior to playing the Denver Broncos during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

Von Miller’s current situation

Von Miller is one of the most experienced players on the roster, and his future remains uncertain heading into the next season. Based on what’s to come, GM Brandon Beane broke his silence on Miller’s future with the team.

“Last year, we tried to work on a restructure for him, and we wanted to ensure he got the best possible deal. We have a lot of respect for him and everything he has done for the team,” Beane said to the press.

He also added: “As the year went on, he showed he can still play. Any decisions, we’re still working through all that.”