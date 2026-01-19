Sean McDermott reportedly makes decision about 2026 after Bills firing

The Buffalo Bills decided that parting ways with head coach Sean McDermott was the best option for the team. Conversely, the coach has now made a decision of his course of action in 2026.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, McDermott communicated to his staff that he intends to coach in 2026. Hence, he could become a valuable head coaching candidate for many teams still on the lookout.

McDermott is an experienced, proved coach in the NFL. However, he will have other things around him not playing in his favor. For instance, he is and old-school, defensive-minded coach. Those type of coaches have seen how the new NFL passes them by. If McDermott wants to get a top job, he must be capable of getting the groove of football, instead of relying on a superstar quarterback.

Which teams are looking for a HC?

As of now, the HC market is wide open. The Giants already signed a contract with John Harbaugh, and the Falcons announced Kevin Stefanski, but there are still a lot of teams out there still in the process of selecting a new head coach.

The teams that remain looking for a new head coach are: Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins. Now, only Baltimore could provide a top-tier quarterback for McDermott, but it remains to be seen if they are interested in interviewing him.

McDermott’s numbers as a head coach

After being the defensive coordinator of the Eagles, and then the DC of the Super Bowl-runner-ups Panthers, the Bills hired McDermott as their head coach. In nine seasons, he had eight winning seasons, in which he won double-digit games seven times.

McDermott’s record as the Bills HC was good. Under his belt, McDermott earned five divisional titles. Still, it was time for a change and, if he lands on a good spot, it could also be a huge new opportunity for McDermott.