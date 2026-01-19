Trending topics:
NFL

Bills’ first HC candidate to replace Sean McDermott emerges, and Josh Allen will probably like it

The departure of Sean McDermott as head coach of the Buffalo Bills requires an immediate replacement, so that Josh Allen can be elevated.

By Matías Persuh

Sean McDermott
Sean McDermott

The surprising departure of Sean McDermott from the Buffalo Bills is a clear sign that the franchise’s direction needs to change. From there, a serious candidate has emerged as a potential replacement—a familiar face to Josh Allen.

During his early steps in the NFL, the quarterback was mentored by a former offensive coordinator in Buffalo. That man is Brian Daboll, who until recently served as head coach of the Giants, and is reportedly a favorite of the front office, according to Diana Russini on X.

The list of candidates to replace McDermott includes Daboll, as well as other key figures, some of whom have already held talks with other franchises. Among them are Joe Brady, Mike McDaniel, and Grant Udinsky.

It will ultimately be a matter of watching how the days unfold in Orchard Park, where there will likely want a decision as soon as possible. Could a Daboll-Allen reunion be on the horizon once again?

Brian Daboll with Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

The reasons behind the firing

The decision in Buffalo has sent shockwaves through the league, but the underlying reasons point to a lack of postseason breakthrough. For many fans and analysts asking why did the Bills fire Sean McDermott?, the answer lies in a mounting frustration with the team’s ceiling.

According to Diana Russini, the organization simply got tired of seeing Buffalo fall short in the playoffs under McDermott’s leadership. Despite consistent regular-season success and multiple AFC East titles, the inability to overcome the final hurdles in January ultimately convinced the front office that a change was necessary to reach the Super Bowl.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
