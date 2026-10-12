Sean Payton praises Broncos’ level of play, still demands improvement

Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos pulled off an important divisional win against the Los Angeles Chargers, but they still have work to do if they want to achieve great things.

The story is slowly beginning to tilt in favor of the Denver Broncos, who, after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, moved to a winning record. Despite the strong level of play shown at SoFi Stadium, Sean Payton believes there is still a lot to improve on this season.

“It was good enough to win, but there’s still a number of things that we’ve got to improve on,” Payton said during his press conference. It is clear that, for the experienced coach, achieving better results means doubling down on the effort on the gridiron.

Bo Nix also called for improvement despite the victory over the Bolts. Clearly, there is something within the Broncos organization that still does not fully satisfy them, despite the positive results.

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Where can the Broncos improve?

A win is a win, but the Broncos’ Week 5 performance exposed a few glaring weaknesses that could haunt them against tougher opposition. Third-down conversion was abysmal, as Denver converted just 1 of its 12 third downs (8%) and managed only 3.9 yards per play overall. The passing attack remains extremely limited, with Bo Nix throwing for just 123 yards and averaging a meager 4.6 yards per pass attempt.

Let’s check in on Bo Nix https://t.co/f0o1zApC6e — Brycen 🏆 (@Brycen2047) October 11, 2026

Additionally, red zone efficiency left plenty of points on the field—despite having five red zone possessions, Denver managed only two touchdowns and had to settle for three Wil Lutz field goals. If the defense hadn’t forced three late Chargers turnovers, these offensive lulls would have led to a division loss.

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Broncos’ upcoming games

The Broncos stay on a short week to wrap up a quick homestand before heading out on the road. First, they host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 6 (October 15).

Next, they travel to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 7 (October 25). Finally, they return home to Mile High for a crucial AFC West divisional showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 (November 1).

Key takeaways

Sean Payton noted the Denver Broncos must improve despite defeating the Los Angeles Chargers.

despite defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. The Denver Broncos converted just 1 of 12 third downs against the Los Angeles Chargers.

against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Denver Broncos will host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.