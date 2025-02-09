Serena Williams sends heartfelt message to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl LIX’s boos

Taylor Swift’s presence at Super Bowl LIX, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles faced off for the title, was a no-brainer. The star has attended several Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce. While she often sparks debate, even Swift was shocked when fans booed her at the Caesars Superdome after the camera focused on her. Serena Williams, however, came to her defense.

The tennis legend wasted no time to show her support to Swift on X (formerly Twitter). “I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!” the 23-Grand Slam winner wrote, gathering over 32,000 likes and 4,000 reposts.

Williams is a proud Swift fan, even attending the singer’s Eras Tour back in October. The Olympic gold winner was at the singer’s area during her concert in Miami, alongside Kelce, Tom Brady and other celebrities.

Swift hadn’t been met with such a negative reaction in any of her previous NFL appearances. However, this season, the star attended only home games at Arrowhead Stadium, citing security concerns.

Taylor Swift’s comments on NFL hate: ‘I’m just there to support Travis’

Ever since she started dating Kelce in September 2023, Swift’s presence at NFL sparked mixed reactions. Heated debates on whether she was taking too much attention from the game were all over social media and opinion panels. While the singer has remained mostly silent about it all, she addressed the “controversy” in an interview with Time.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she said in 2023. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Taylor Swift’s past as Eagles fan

The reasons behind the boos remain unclear, though it’s worth noting that Swift was once an Eagles fan, having grown up in Philadelphia. In 2020, she was spotted wearing an Eagles jersey, and she has also referenced the team in her music.

For instance, in her song “Gold Rush,” she sings, “I see me padding across your wooden floors, with my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.” While some believe this could be a nod to the team, others think it may refer to the band, a theory Swift has not confirmed.

Is Swift a lucky charm for the Chiefs?

While her presence may be polarizing, there’s no denying that Swift seems to have become a good luck charm for the Chiefs. She’s attended 22 of their games, including the 2024 Super Bowl, with the team winning 19 of those and losing just three.