Shedeur Sanders might face a ‘shake up’ on Browns QB room according to lates reports

The Cleveland Browns might see Shedeur Sanders in the Pro Bowl but that doesn’t mean they are married to him as their quarterback for the future. In fact, the latest report indicates that changes could be coming to the team.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Browns will make changes on their QB room. “I expect the Browns to add there, I think the shake up will be there regardless if it was Monken or someone else,” Fowler reported.

A former NFL player said Sanders shouldn’t be confident in Todd Monken as the new head coach. Well, it seems like there is a world where he isn’t even the starting quarterback of the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Browns are looking at two options

According to Fowler, the Browns could be eyeing Ty Simpson if they can land him in the upcoming NFL Draft, where they have the sixth overall pick and also the 24th pick. Hence, they have two first rounders and one could go to a quarterback.

Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

However, the other options is very intriguing one. Fowler also mentioned the name of Malik Willis. Now, given that Todd Monken is the team’s new HC, Willis could fit to perfection. Monken is used to work with Lamar Jackson, who is a dual-threat quarterback, very fast and often able to exploit the play-action thanks to the danger he opposes with his feet. While Willis is not even close to Jackson’s level, he does possess some similar traits and he did very well on the Packers too.

Advertisement

see also Giants star throws big shade at the NFL over Shedeur Sanders’ call to the Pro Bowl

Sanders could go from Pro Bowler to backup in a minute

Many people within NFL are really angry about the fact that Sanders made a Pro Bowl. After all, in seven starts, he had 3-4 record, completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. That is more of a backup statline rather than a Pro Bowler’s. Still, here we are, in a world where Sanders could be both.

Advertisement