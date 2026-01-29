Shedeur Sanders could question new Browns coach Todd Monken’s authority according to former Eagles player: ‘What have you won on an NFL level?’

The Cleveland Browns hired Todd Monken as their new head coach moving forward. However, according to a former player of the Philadelphia Eagles, this move could be highly questioned by Shedeur Sanders.

Emmanuel Acho didn’t have the best NFL career. He played just two seasons in the league for the Eagles, but he’s made quite the career in mainstream media. He is not happy with Todd Monken being named the Browns HC.

“If I’m Shedeur [Sanders], why am I listening to Todd Monken? What have you won on an NFL level?” Acho said. Basically, the former cornerback is suspicious that Sanders won’t respect his new head coach enough to listen to him because Monken is not an elite name in the business.

Monken has done pretty good in football though

In football as a whole, Monken was the QB coach and offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2020-2022. During that span, the program won two College Football Playoff National Championships. Monken developed names like Brock Bowers, George Pickens, and Darnell Washington.

New Cleveland Browns Head Coach Todd Monken

As for his NFL career, as the Ravens‘ OC, he guided Baltimore ranked first in total yards and rushing yards, seventh in passing yards, and third in scoring in the 2024 season. The 2025 numbers are not as good. Still, the Ravens didn’t have Lamar Jackson for a great period of time and that will take a toll on the team. So Acho might not like the hire, but in all fairness, Monken deserves a shot to be a head coach.

Sanders doesn’t have the weight to be asking for more or less from the Browns

Also, another subject that has risen from Acho’s statement is one that is quite simple: what has Shedeur Sanders done in the NFL? While Sanders will be a Pro Bowler this year as a substitute, his numbers doesn’t add up to a Pro Bowl level. He is there more for his popularity rather than his output.

In fact, he played until the second half of the season and it still ended with double-digit interceptions. So, the fact that an analyst is suggesting Sanders could come in and question anyone when he is not even a certified starter next season is quite an out-of-the-box thought.