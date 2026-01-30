Shedeur Sanders might have a frontrunner to become Browns OC after Todd Monken’s arrival

Shedeur Sanders is the center point, as of now, of this new Cleveland Browns era with Todd Monken as the head coach. To help the quarterback develop, the new boss has apparently hand-picked who will be the new offensive coordinator of the team.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Ravens run game coordinator, Travis Switzer, is considered the frontrunner to become the Browns new OC. Switzer worked closely with Monken as he’s been with the Ravens for nine years.

Switzer also worked closely with receivers and tight ends during his tenure with the Ravens. Now that Monken is a head coach, he made sure to bring someone he knows well. The task will by to develop Shedeur Sanders and make the offense run smoothly.

This is Switzer’s first big break

Monken is providing Switzer with the opportunity to have a huge step up in his career. However, if eventually signed, it won’t be easy for Switzer. The Browns do have some talent on offense. Running back Quinshon Judkins (although he is rehabbing a leg injury) and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. are very intriguing. Still, Sanders is very raw as a quarterback and there are no top-tier wide receivers on the roster.

The other issue that would need to be clarified is if he will call plays. Monken is expected to take that role. However, we’ve seen plenty of rookie HCs try to delegate playcalling duties once they figure out that head coaching involves too many areas of the game.

The Browns need to define their course

One coach is potentially leaving the Browns, so there will still be a vacancy to fill, albeit on the defensive side of the ball. Still, the Browns need to sort this out as soon as possible. The NFL Draft is in April and if the team is not settled by then, the draft can become a mess. Instead, they would rather have everything in place and focus on getting key, young players to help the roster out.

