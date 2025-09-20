Trending topics:
Shilo Sanders got waived by the Bucs, now team tries out another released player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had Shilo Sanders and others waived before the start of the season. Now, they are trying out another player who didn't make the 53-man roster.

By Bruno Milano

Shilo Sanders, former safety for the Buccaneers
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesShilo Sanders, former safety for the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are still doing moves on their roster. However, this time they’re doing it with familiar faces. Shilo Sanders was one of the players waived by the team but they are trying out another mediatic player who didn’t make the final roster.

On Friday, Bucs tried out defensive tackle Desmond Watson. An undrafted free agent, Watson participated in the offseason program but did separate work as he had an overweight problem.

The Bucs incentivized Watson to get into football shape but he wasn’t able to do so. However, the team never closed the door on his return. Watson weighed 464 pounds at the Florida Pro Day. If he is signed by the team, he could play in Week 4 vs. the Eagles. As for Shilo Sanders, it seems like the Buccaneers are not looking to bring him back.

Watson could become a key part of the Bucs’ success

The team to beat in the NFC is Philadelphia. The Eagles are the reigning champs and the Bucs are called to be one of those teams to challenge them. One of the most difficult things to stop when facing the Eagles is the tush push. That’s when Watson could become crucial.

Desmond Watson in 2025

Desmond Watson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The tush push consists in a modified QB sneak, where the team literally pushes forward, sending Jalen Hurts a few yards ahead. If a monster like Watson, paired with another huge presence like Vita Vea, are waiting, Philadelphia could have way too many problems trying to push them. That is key to stopping their offense.

Buccaneers join rare place in NFL history with 1979 Browns after wild 2-0 start

see also

Buccaneers join rare place in NFL history with 1979 Browns after wild 2-0 start

The Bucs have a top-tier defense

Coached by Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers defensive line is an aggressive one. Their linebackers are very talented and their secondary is very good at blitzing as well. They are a heck of a unit.

Bowles has also designed a scheme that’s also very versatile. In fact, if Watson does get signed, it’s likely his only snaps would be in tush push situations. As for the rest, the Bucs are stacked and ready to defend all kinds of plays.

