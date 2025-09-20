Shilo Sanders got waived by the Bucs, now team tries out another released player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are still doing moves on their roster. However, this time they’re doing it with familiar faces. Shilo Sanders was one of the players waived by the team but they are trying out another mediatic player who didn’t make the final roster.

On Friday, Bucs tried out defensive tackle Desmond Watson. An undrafted free agent, Watson participated in the offseason program but did separate work as he had an overweight problem.

The Bucs incentivized Watson to get into football shape but he wasn’t able to do so. However, the team never closed the door on his return. Watson weighed 464 pounds at the Florida Pro Day. If he is signed by the team, he could play in Week 4 vs. the Eagles. As for Shilo Sanders, it seems like the Buccaneers are not looking to bring him back.

Watson could become a key part of the Bucs’ success

The team to beat in the NFC is Philadelphia. The Eagles are the reigning champs and the Bucs are called to be one of those teams to challenge them. One of the most difficult things to stop when facing the Eagles is the tush push. That’s when Watson could become crucial.

Desmond Watson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The tush push consists in a modified QB sneak, where the team literally pushes forward, sending Jalen Hurts a few yards ahead. If a monster like Watson, paired with another huge presence like Vita Vea, are waiting, Philadelphia could have way too many problems trying to push them. That is key to stopping their offense.

The Bucs have a top-tier defense

Coached by Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers defensive line is an aggressive one. Their linebackers are very talented and their secondary is very good at blitzing as well. They are a heck of a unit.

Bowles has also designed a scheme that’s also very versatile. In fact, if Watson does get signed, it’s likely his only snaps would be in tush push situations. As for the rest, the Bucs are stacked and ready to defend all kinds of plays.