The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eagerly awaiting on two players to come back from injury. These two are key for Baker Mayfield and the offense to make a bigger impact. Coach Todd Bowles just gave an update on both names ahead of their Week 3 game vs. New York Jets.

Both Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs avoided IR but Bowles said they are still not ready to get back on the field. However, the coach did confirm wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will be questionable to play. This means he is likely suiting up for the Bucs vs. Jets.

Egbuka is dealing with groin and hip injuries and didn’t practice until Friday, where he was limited. However, Egbuka should be playing and being a key part of this offense. In the first week, he scored two touchdowns, including the game-winning score. He is a rookie whose potential is sky-high.

Godwin is the one missing piece

While Wirfs is really important, as he is one of the best tackles in the NFL, it’s Godwin the one who could turn this offense unstoppable. Mike Evans is great outside the numbers and on big plays. Egbuka brings the explosiveness and speed on the other side of the field. However, Godwin is the one who lines up in the slot, and gives Mayfield the best chance to make plays in the middle of the field.

Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Alongside Egbuka and Evans, Godwin would solidify a three-headed monster and arguably the NFL’s best receiver corp. Godwin is still trying to get back to the field after a dislocated ankle injury suffered last season.

The Jets shouldn’t be a threat to Tampa Bay

The Bucs started the season 2-0 and have looked very good. Their defense is rushing the opposing quarterbacks and their offense with Mayfield is very resourceful. They play the Jets, who are 0-2 and have allowed 64 points in two games.

Hence, it is logical to think that the Bucs won’t risk bringing key players back prematurely for a game that they should be able to win without them. In fact, according to Vegas’ odds, the Bucs are 6.5-point favorites, meaning they are expected to win by at least a touchdown.