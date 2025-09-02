Shilo Sanders is now in debt with the NFL. The league fined the safety before he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Shannon Sharpe has openly criticized the situation.

In his final game with the Buccaneers, Shilo Sanders threw a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson. As a result, the NFL fined him $4,669 — an amount that exceeded what he actually earned in Tampa Bay.

Sanders officially owes the NFL more than what he made during his time with the Buccaneers. This unusual case has sparked strong reactions, including from Shannon Sharpe, a longtime friend of the Sanders family.

Shannon Sharpe’s strong reaction to Shilo Sanders’ NFL debt

Shilo Sanders signed a three-year, $2.9 million deal with the Buccaneers. However, he was cut before collecting his first paycheck, leaving him with only $1,572 in guaranteed money — less than the fine the league imposed.

The case has triggered widespread criticism from both fans and analysts. Sharpe, who has a close friendship with Deion Sanders, stepped in to defend Shilo while calling attention to the unfairness of the situation.

Shilo continues to search for a team that might give him another shot in the NFL. Unfortunately, he would have to settle his fine before returning to the field, which could discourage potential suitors.

“Former Buccaneers, now free agent, Shilo Sanders was fined $4,669 for unnecessary roughness in the preseason game,” Sharpe said with Chad Johnson on his podcast Nightcap. “He ain’t made that. He owe the NFL. They took the man’s last check Ocho! Did he get re-signed? Did anybody re-sign him? Did he get re-signed to the practice squad?”

Shilo Sanders #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

So far, no franchise has reached out to Sanders about a possible comeback. With the 2025 NFL season right around the corner, it looks increasingly unlikely he’ll be part of it.

Deion Sanders’ stance on Shilo’s Buccaneers release

When Shilo first joined the league, Deion expressed gratitude toward the Buccaneers. Following his release, the Hall of Famer said his son is ready for whatever comes next — whether that’s another NFL opportunity or a different career path.

“He is mentally where he needs to be, physically, where he needs to be,” Coach Prime said on Shilo’s situation. “We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next.”