Shilo Sanders only secured $1,572 in guaranteed money with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his release. Here’s how his earnings compare to his brother Shedeur‘s with the Cleveland Browns.

While Shilo Sanders signed a three-year, $2.9 million deal with the Buccaneers, he was released before the 2025 NFL season began. In guaranteed money, he walked away with just $1,572.

His brother Shedeur, meanwhile, made the Browns’ final 53-man roster for the 2025 season. That guarantees him his salary for as long as he remains on the team, though a release would immediately halt his earnings.

How much is Shedeur Sanders making with the Cleveland Browns?

The Sanders brothers are experiencing very different realities. Shilo was cut by the Buccaneers before the start of the regular season, while Shedeur is set to suit up for Cleveland in Week 1.

At signing, Shilo received only $1,572 in guaranteed money. Since he didn’t make it to the regular season, he earned nothing more.

By contrast, Shedeur signed a four-year, $4.64 million contract with the Browns earlier this year. The deal includes $447,380 in guaranteed money, with an average annual salary of $1.16 million.

How do NFL players get paid?

NFL contracts are structured so that a player’s annual salary is divided across the 18 weeks of the regular season. Players are paid week to week, depending on how long they remain on the roster.

For Shedeur, his average salary of $1,161,845 divided over 18 weeks comes out to approximately $64,547 per game.