Shilo Sanders is searching for his next NFL team after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, a return to the NFC South club seems nearly impossible, as the safety has delivered a subtle yet somewhat strong message to his former team on social media.

At the end of the 2025 NFL preseason, the Buccaneers decided not to keep Shilo Sanders. The safety was unable to prove his worth and is now a free agent searching for a new opportunity.

Even though the Buccaneers gave him his first shot in the NFL, Sanders is seemingly unhappy with the club. His recent social media activity may have revealed his feelings after being cut.

Shilo Sanders uses social media to send a strong message to Buccaneers after release

No player wants to lose his job out of nowhere. Unfortunately for Shilo Sanders, his final days with the Buccaneers were far from what he expected.

In the team’s last preseason game, Sanders was ejected for throwing a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson. A few days later, the Bucs announced he would not be part of the 53-man roster.

Some fans still believe Tampa Bay could re-sign him. However, Sanders may not be open to a reunion, as suggested by his recent social media activity.

On Instagram, Shilo Sanders unfollowed the Buccaneers after his release. He had been posting highlights from the preseason, but after being cut, he went completely silent.

The Buccaneers cut Shilo Sanders prior to the 2025 NFL season

For many fans, this is a clear sign that things didn’t end well between Sanders and the Buccaneers. While he still wants to continue in the NFL, Tampa Bay may no longer be an option.

Can Shilo Sanders play football elsewhere?

The NFL is the most demanding football league in the world, but it’s not the only place where Sanders can continue his career.

A few months ago, the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League (CFL) claimed the rights to negotiate with him. Now as a free agent, the team may pursue Sanders and offer him a chance to keep playing football if he can’t return to the NFL.