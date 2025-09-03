Shilo Sanders had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being released this offseason. However, he may return to the NFL soon, as two teams have emerged as potential destinations for the safety.

The comeback of Shilo Sanders to the league may be closer than many think. According to USA Today, the Vikings and the Bears have surfaced as possible landing spots due to their lack of depth at the safety position.

Both teams have reliable starters, but the depth behind them isn’t particularly strong. For that reason, rumors suggest Sanders could be on the radar of both front offices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shilo Sanders, a real solution for the Vikings and the Bears?

During his time with the Buccaneers, Shilo Sanders received high praise from HC Todd Bowles. According to the coach, he was impressed by Sanders’ attitude both on and off the field.

see also Tom Brady drops major hint on why Raiders passed on Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

“Shilo’s very aggressive, very young, very hungry,” Bowles said, via ESPN. “He can make plays in the box and we know he can run down and give us 100% on special teams, so this last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up.”

Advertisement

However, that same attitude proved costly. In the final preseason game, Sanders was ejected for throwing a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson. A few days later, the Buccaneers released him.

Advertisement

Despite that setback, his return may not be far off. Reports suggest the Vikings and Bears could be potential landing spots, given that their depth at safety isn’t as strong or as young as they would like.

Advertisement

Shilo Sanders #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Vikings currently rely on Pro Bowler Harrison Smith as their leader, with Theo Jackson and Joshua Metellus behind him. However, their fourth-string options are Jay Ward and Tavierre Thomas, and some analysts believe Sanders could be an upgrade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for the Bears, their situation looks more concerning. Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard III are the starters, but with Elijah Hicks and Jonathan Owens also being used in other roles, Sanders could provide a more reliable third-string option.

If Shilo Sanders returns to the NFL, does he still need to pay his fine?

When Sanders clashed with Zach Davidson, the NFL took notice and fined him $4,669—an amount greater than what he earned during his time with Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

see also Johnny Manziel wishes the worst for Shedeur Sanders’ Browns in 2025 NFL season—and beyond

Even though he’s no longer with the Buccaneers, Sanders must pay that fine if he wants to play again in the NFL.