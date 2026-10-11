Starting and backup QBs on Jaguars vs Eagles depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 5

The NFL is heading back to London, where the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in an exciting Week 5 matchup.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in London in Week 5 of the NFL season, marking the second game to be played in the city. Looking to secure another win, Liam Coen will once again rely on Trevor Lawrence as his starting quarterback, while Nick Sirianni will turn to the experienced Jalen Hurts to lead his team.

What about the backups for both teams? In Jacksonville, the main alternative to Lawrence is Quinn Ewers. In Philadelphia, however, things have changed recently after the Eagles made a drastic decision to cut Andy Dalton, making Tanner McKee the team’s new backup quarterback.

Sirianni also has an emergency quarterback option if needed: Cole Payton. Undoubtedly, both Jacksonville and Philadelphia appear to be well-covered at the quarterback position.

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Jacksonville Jaguars Philadelphia Eagles QB1 Trevor Lawrence Jalen Hurts QB2 Quinn Ewers Tanner McKee QB3 – Cole Payton

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles

Lawrence’s outstanding season so far

Trevor Lawrence has been off to a solid, highly efficient start for the Jaguars in 2026. Through four games, he’s racked up 843 passing yards and 8 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions, completing 72 of his 104 pass attempts (a super clean 69.2% completion rate).

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He set the tone right out of the gate in Week 1 with a huge 4-touchdown performance against Cleveland Browns, and he kept the momentum going in Week 4, slinging 227 yards and a touchdown while completing over 78% of his throws in a 22–17 win over Cincinnati Bengals. He’s also added 34 rushing yards on 11 carries to keep defenses honest, looking sharp, in control, and taking care of the football.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars enters the field.

Hurts still struggling to find consistency

Through the first four games of the 2026 season, Jalen Hurts has had a bit of an up-and-down stretch as the Eagles sit at 2–2. Stat-wise, he’s thrown for 713 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, completing 68 of 114 attempts (59.6%) alongside 105 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown. While he flashed his high ceiling with a sharp 3-TD performance against Washington in Week 1, he’s clearly far from hitting his stride.

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The offense has felt clunky at times, highlighted by a rough 93-yard outing against the Rams and taking 12 sacks overall. It’s safe to say Hurts hasn’t quite locked into his elite, MVP-caliber form yet, but there’s still plenty of football left for him and Philly to find that rhythm.

Key takeaways