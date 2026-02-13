Trending topics:
Aaron Rodgers is reportedly set for Steelers comeback with Mike McCarthy in 2026

Aaron Rodgers appears to have decided his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as everything points to a comeback alongside Mike McCarthy in 2026.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers had a solid 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the ending was very disappointing after a loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Houston Texans.

Now, at 42 years old, the veteran must once again face the big question. Is he ready to retire, or will he return to play one more year? At the moment, there is nothing official about his future.

However, after the arrival of Mike McCarthy as head coach, there are several positive signs that could hint that the Super Bowl champion could return. A last dance with familiar faces.

Aaron Rodgers will return with Steelers in 2026

Aaron Rodgers will return with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season, according to a report from Mark Kaboly. “I fully expect Rodgers to sign with the Steelers within the next month.”

Aaron Rodgers’ retirement decision

Despite the rumors pointing to a possible retirement, Kaboly is confident that the quarterback will still play with the Pittsburgh Steelers. What percentage does the insider give the quarterback of returning? “99.12 percent.”

