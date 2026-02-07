Steelers star sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers on possible comeback to Pittsburgh in 2026

Aaron Rodgers has not yet decided if he will return with the Steelers for the 2026 season. In this scenario, during an interview with Rich Eisen, one of the team’s stars, Cam Heyward, hinted at a key reason why the quarterback might decide to keep playing.

“Aaron’s probably worried about other people coming back. It’s not just me. You got to get a guy like Kenneth Gainwell. That’s a guy that a lot of people like in our locker room. There’s some offensive pieces that he wants too. You’re not going to play this game just to play this game. You want to play it at a high level.”

Mike Tomlin bet in 2025 on Rodgers as the key piece for the Pittsburgh Steelers to contend for the Super Bowl. Although they won the AFC North, they failed again in the playoffs, being eliminated early by the Houston Texans.

Aaron Rodgers’ future in Pittsburgh for 2026

Aaron Rodgers appears inclined to return with the Pittsburgh Steelers according to recent statements from the team’s new head coach, Mike McCarthy. The two worked together with the Packers and have apparently spoken several times about a possible comeback in 2026.

Additionally, inside the locker room, Cam Heyward is one of several voices who have pointed out that most players want Rodgers back because of the leadership he showed last year.

“He loved accountability. He wanted to be accountable, but he also wanted to hold others accountable. As a team, we love that. You don’t want to sugar coat it. You can say how you feel, but we’re all trying to get here to get better. He’s collaborative. The thing I love is he gives back to the game. Like the time he spends with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. He is a true teammate. It’s not just about him. He’s teaching guys.”

