Steelers and Mike McCarthy have reportedly made final decision to sign Pete Carroll’s coach as defensive coordinator for 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to begin a new chapter with Mike McCarthy as their head coach in 2026. However, there are still many questions surrounding his coaching staff and, of course, which players will return to the team.

There is no doubt that the most important position is quarterback. McCarthy publicly said that he is open to Aaron Rodgers returning, but the veteran could be considering retirement at 42 years old.

Additionally, following Mike Tomlin’s departure, the coaching staff will be completely new. Arthur Smith will not continue as offensive coordinator and will head to Ohio State, Danny Smith will no longer be in charge of special teams and has already signed with the Buccaneers, while Teryl Austin will also not continue as defensive coordinator.

Who will be Steelers defensive coordinator in 2026?

Patrick Graham would be the new defensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026, according to a report by Jordan Schultz. “New Steelers HC Mike McCarthy is expected to hire former Raiders DC Patrick Graham to be his DC in Pittsburgh, source confirms. The respected Graham has been a HC candidate in recent years and has been with Vegas since 2022 under 3 different HCs.”

Graham was the Raiders’ defensive coordinator from 2022 to 2025 and was one of the bright spots on Pete Carroll’s staff this season. Additionally, he has a background working with Bill Belichick and the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl as linebackers coach.

Jeremy Fowler also said the move is nearly finalized. “Patrick Graham is flying to Pittsburgh today to interview for the Steelers defensive coordinator job and is considered the frontrunner, per sources. While he still has to interview, the expectation in some league circles is that he will be the DC if all goes well.”

